'Avengers: Infinity War' Release Date, Spoilers: Movie to Be Split Between Earth and Space

It's no question that "Avengers: Infinity War" will feature battles in space given that the mighty Avengers will be facing the alien Thanos (Josh Brolin). But just how much of the film will take place outside the relative safety of Earth?

Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Cinemablend asked director Joe Russo about how much screen time will be spent in cosmic space. It appears that the film will be fairly split between Earth and outer space — given a large number of characters, many of whom originate from the stars.

"It's a lot of different narratives driving towards each other," said Russo. "A lot of different characters, so you have to tell a lot of story. And it's a good mix between space and Earth."

This means the extensive use of green screens which, while necessary, is a very expensive part of the production. But that shouldn't be much of a problem. After all, "Avengers: Infinity War" is a colossal story with a massive cast and an equally massive budget.

All directors Anthony and Joe Russo have to do is to keep everything in balance. With a film featuring almost 30 characters, trying to give each of them sufficient screen time is all but impossible. Add to that the hype from 10 years' worth of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, expectations are as high as they can ever be.

The intergalactic conqueror Thanos and his Black Order have finally set their sights on Earth after the repeated failures of his pawns. Their goal is to assemble the Infinity Gauntlet using all the Infinity Stones in order to give Thanos unimaginable power to essentially do anything he wants with the Universe. That is unless the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy can unite and put a stop to his plans of universal domination.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set to hit theaters on May 4, 2018.