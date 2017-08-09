'Avengers: Infinity War' Rumors: Doctor Strange, Spider-Man to Protect Earth While Others Battle Thanos in Space

Facebook/Spider-Man Tom Holland's Spider-Man will return in next year's "Avengers: Infinity War."

A recent set photo from "Avengers: Infinity War" has leaked online, and it has fueled speculations that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will be left on earth to guard it, while the other Marvel superheroes battle Thanos (Josh Brolin) in space.

Despite the production's efforts to safeguard details on "Avengers: Infinity War" and prevent the leak of possible spoilers (such as by giving the actors portions of the script that only involve their parts), some information still manage to find their way online.

For instance, a fan has recently uploaded on Twitter a photo of a scene being filmed in New York City, near Sheridan Square, wherein Doctor Strange and Spider-Man are seen alongside each other. While it is believed that they are not Cumberbatch and Holland, and the production could be using models for the CGI of the movie, it still managed to create some buzz about "Avengers: Infinity War."

This is not the first time for Doctor Strange and Spider-Man to be seen together in one frame, though. Earlier, a photo of the two Marvel superheroes showing a shot of a monitor displaying a CGI of the Sorcerer Supreme and the web-squirting superhero turning to look at him also leaked online.

While both of the leaked photos do not spill any details on how the story of "Avengers: Infinity War" will pan out, they have given rise to suspicions that Doctor Strange and Spider-Man will be left on earth to guard it, while the other Marvel superheroes battle Thanos in space. After all, it was no less than "Avengers: Infinity War" director Joe Russo who revealed that the movie will be a good mixture of scenes in the cosmos and on earth.

"It's a lot of different narratives driving towards each other. A lot of different characters, so you have to tell a lot of story. And it's a good mix between space and earth," Russo said at last month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

Will the scenes on earth really involve Doctor Strange and Spider-Man protecting it and the civilians?

Fans can only speculate for now.

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters on May 4, 2018.