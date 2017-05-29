'Avengers: Infinity War' Rumors: Movie to Feature Two Black Panthers?

While it is no longer a secret that the highly anticipated Marvel movie "Avengers: Infinity War" will feature Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa as Black Panther, it is said that he may not be the only Black Panther to be featured in the movie as the character's sister, Shuri, may be featured in the movie as well.

Facebook/Black PantherRumors claim that "Avengers: Infinity War" will feature two Black Panthers, T'Challa and Shuri.

It was reported earlier this year that the upcoming "Black Panther" will include Letitia Wright as she breathes life to Shuri, T'Challa's half-sister, in the movie. To the uninitiated, Shuri once assumed the hereditary role of Black Panther and also became the eventual queen of Wakanda in the comic books when T'Challa fell into comatose.

However, according to recent reports, it is likely for "Avengers: Infinity War" to feature two Black Panthers. This came after it was discovered that IMDb listed Wright's stunt double in the upcoming "Black Panther" movie, Crystal Michelle, as a part of the third "Avengers" movie. Because of this, it is now suspected that Wright's Shuri character will survive the events of "Black Panther" and will continue her adventures in "Avengers: Infinity War."

As of this writing, Marvel has yet to announce Wright as a member of the cast for "Avengers: Infinity War," and the IMDb's listing of the actress' stunt double is not a conclusive evidence that Shuri will, indeed, be a part of the movie as another Black Panther. However, it is said that it will not be surprising if "Avengers: Infinity War" will give Shuri more screen time.

Marvel has earlier said that the upcoming "Black Panther" movie will help set up the events in "Avengers: Infinity War," making the Boseman-starrer an important Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie. As it is also confirmed that Boseman is returning to reprise his T'Challa/Black Panther role for "Avengers: Infinity War," it is now suspected that the upcoming Marvel movie will feature two Black Panthers: T'Challa and Shuri.

"Black Panther" arrives on Feb. 9, 2018 and "Avengers: Infinity War" hits cinemas on May 4, 2018.