'Avengers: Infinity War' Rumors: Upcoming Movie to Pave Way for Iron Man's New Role in MCU

While many are still hoping to see Robert Downey Jr. donning the iron suit for a fourth solo "Iron Man" movie, rumors about Tony Stark/Iron Man dying in "Avengers: Infinity War" continue to persist. However, it is also said that the upcoming movie may pave the way for the Marvel superhero to his new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Facebook/Iron ManRumors claim that Iron Man/Tony Stark may be a Nick Fury of sort in the MCU after "Avengers: Infinity War."

Beyond the shadow of doubt, "Avengers: Infinity War" is one of the most-anticipated Marvel Studios movies for 2018. After all, the upcoming movie is expected to be the biggest gathering of Marvel superheroes in one major live-action feature. Grand as it may be, though, it may also be the swan song of some MCU characters, including Iron Man.

Speculations on Iron Man meeting his demise in "Avengers: Infinity War" have been around for quite a while now. Allegedly, as Marvel is bent on introducing more of its superheroes from the comic books into the big screen, MCU needs to kill off some of its characters — including Thor (Chris Hemsworth), whose upcoming "Thor: Ragnarok" is the last solo film for the franchise; Captain America (Chris Evans), who reveals in an interview with USA Today that his contract with Marvel Studios will expire after "Avengers 4;" and Iron Man — to give way and space to new ones.

However, it is said that it is also possible for MCU not to really kill off Iron Man. While Tony Stark does not have children of his own, "Iron Man 3" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" show him wanting to leave a legacy by funding Harley Keener (Ty Simpkins) and fostering the creation of Vision (Paul Bettany). As seen in the trailer of the upcoming "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Tony Stark also mentors Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in becoming the superhero that he is expected to be.

With this, it is also suspected that in the event that Iron Man does not die in "Avengers: Infinity War," it is possible he will still be a part of the MCU in the capacity of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and just oversee the activities of the Marvel superheroes.

Will "Avengers: Infinity War" really feature the demise of Iron Man, or will it pave the way to his new role in the MCU?

Find out when the movie arrives in May 2018.