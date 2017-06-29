'Avengers: Infinity War' Spoilers: Everything There Is to Know

One of the most highly anticipated films for the coming years is "Avengers: Infinity Wars." The release is set for May 2018, and there is very little fans know about what to expect from the film. Thankfully, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has a few things to say about "Avengers: Infinity War."

The upcoming film centers around the superhero team comprising Tony Stark as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Bruce Banner as the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans), and the rest of the team in a face-off against the ultimate villain, Thanos (Josh Brolin). Aside from the general details of the plotline, fans have often asked how "Avengers: Infinity War" fits into the other films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In a recent interview, Feige told Comic Book that "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Thor: Ragnarok," and "Black Panther" will weigh "very heavily" on "Avengers: Infinity War." The trailer for the upcoming 2018 film is not out yet, but Feige also revealed that they are planning to unveil it in the very near future.

Given the impressive lineup that Marvel Studios is looking to release this year and the next, there are some speculations that "Avengers: Infinity War" might be the last to feature the heroic team. When asked about it, Feige told JoBlo that yes, it might be the end for certain characters.

"We have another two years of hard work to even finish these movies, and they [the actors] have a lot of hard work to do, so thats all we're thinking about, is completing those and delivering on the promise of those. Where it goes beyond that, we'll see," said Feige.

With the lack of trailer and wholesome spoilers, fans can enjoy the hype for "Avengers: Infinity War" through the set photos circulating online. They feature some of the characters for the upcoming film as well as a first look at Iron Man's new suit.