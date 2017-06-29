'Avengers: Infinity War' Spoilers, Plot Rumors: The Final Film for Certain Superheroes

Marvel made quite the trend when it started the Cinematic Universe. While many fans hope it will never end, unfortunately, even good things do. And the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" will be the last hurrah for some of the MCU's well-loved heroes.

Facebook/Avengers First part of the "Avengers" film arrives May 4, 2018.



In an interview with Eric Walkuski of Joblo, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked if there will be superheroes who will bid the MCU good-bye at the end of the forthcoming "Avengers" flick. Feige answered with a resounding "Yes."

However, these characters have yet to be revealed. Fans, however, believe that it could be Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America, the MCU's leading figures.

In the same interview, Feige was also asked if Marvel has plans to do more standalone films after "Avengers 4." He did not really answer the question. Perhaps the studio has plans but it is simply not the right time to reveal them.

"We have another two years of hard work to even finish these movies, and they [the actors] have a lot of hard work to do, so that's all we're thinking about, is completing those and delivering on the promise of those," Feige told the publication. "Where it goes beyond that, we'll see."

The film is currently in production. Recently, RDJ shared a behind-the-scenes photo of him, Benedict Cumberbatch who portrays Dr. Strange, Mark Ruffalo who plays the Hulk, and Benedict Wong who plays Wong. The actors are only a few of the superheroes set to appear in the flick. Aside from the usual "Avengers" gang, this time, the film will include "The Guardians of the Galaxy."

The Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony, serve as the directors for the "Avengers" film.

The first of the two-part "Avengers: Infinity War" film series premieres May 4, 2018. The second part will follow a year after.