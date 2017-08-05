'Avengers: Infinity War' Spoilers: Vision-Scarlet Witch Romance to Be Explored, Confirms Elizabeth Olsen

Marvel Studios A still from "Captain America: Civil War" showing some of the Avengers, including Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), whose romance with Vision (Paul Bettany) will be explored in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War"

While "Avengers: Infinity War" is expected to gather a big number of Marvel superheroes to take down the upcoming movie's big bad, Thanos (Josh Brolin), it will also explore the romance between Vision (Paul Bettany) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

The relationship of Vision and Scarlet Witch has already been hinted in the 2015 "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and, based on the onset images that leaked online, the romance between the two will continue to be explored in next year's "Avengers: Infinity War."

As seen in the leaked images, a human-looking Vision shares an intimate moment with Scarlet Witch, even kissing her in one of the photos. As if the photos were not proof enough that the two's romance will get deeper in the highly anticipated Marvel movie, Olsen, apparently, without much of a choice, admitted in an interview that it will really be the case.

"In any other world I would say, 'I don't know,' but because there are paparazzi photos that kind of spoil things for fans – I think it's safe to say that we now get to explore that part of the comic book. We get to introduce and really explore their relationship. It creates a really exciting arc for me and I'm so lucky I get to work with (Paul) Bettany all the time now," Olsen said in a recent interview with We Got This Covered while promoting her other movie, "Wind River."

While Vision and Scarlet Witch's romance is really no surprise to avid Marvel fans, as, after all, the two members of the Avengers, indeed, share something romantic in the pages of the comic books, Vision's shedding of his Android skin as seen in the leaked photos came as a shock to many. Hence, it is now suspected that Thanos will succeed in getting the Mind Stone lodged on Vision's forehead, giving him his powers, and the Android will then lead a life of a normal human beginning a certain point in "Avengers: Infinity War."

"Avengers: Infinity War" will arrive on May 4, 2018.