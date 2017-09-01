'Avengers: Infinity War' Updates: Josh Brolin Teases Upcoming Movie's Mind-Blowing Special Effects

Facebook/Guardians of the Galaxy Josh Brolin's Thanos character as featured in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

While "Avengers: Infinity War" is not expected to arrive earlier than May next year, fans can already expect that the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios movie will boast of mind-blowing special effects, thanks to the technology it employs.

There is no denying that "Avengers: Infinity War" will be the biggest assembly of Marvel superheroes. With the movie being alleged to feature roughly 67 superhero and villain characters more or less, it's a safe bet to say that it will be the grandest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to hit the big screen in terms of featured characters.

In a recent interview, Josh Brolin who is slated to play Thanos the big bad in "Avengers: Infinity War," revealed that there's more to watch out for in the movie. According to the actor, who is also slated to play the role of Cable in "Deadpool 2," revealed that he has already seen a footage of the movie, and he was blown away with the technology employed in the creation of its special effects.

"I just saw a little snippet of it, and it was amazing. The cutting-edge technology of what they're doing — what I've seen is absolutely mind-blowing. When I saw it on screen, it was me, but also not like me. It's really strange," Brolin told Entertainment Weekly in an exclusive interview.

While "Avengers: Infinity War" has yet to release an official trailer that can confirm Brolin's statement, attendees of this year's D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con events last July have already had the chance to see a footage featuring Brolin's Thanos character. Although those who have seen the said footage were already left in awe, Brolin hinted that the final product is far more impressive.

"Not even close. What they saw is not even close," Brolin said.

How impressive are the special effects of "Avengers: Infinity War?" Find out when the movie hits the theaters on May 4, 2018 in US theaters.