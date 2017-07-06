'Avengers: Infinity War' Updates: Upcoming Movie to Deliver Shocks, Suggests Tom Holland

Facebook/Spider-Man Tom Holland's Spider-Man will return in next year's "Avengers: Infinity War."

While Tom Holland's first-ever major movie outing "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is slated to prove its box-office worth beginning tomorrow, he has already hinted that the next movie where his Peter Parker/Spider-Man character will next appear, "Avengers: Infinity War," is a big project worth anticipating.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is not slated to arrive earlier than May next year, but it is already expected to be the biggest movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After all, the upcoming project is said to gather a big number of Marvel superheroes from the comic books in one major movie as they battle it out with its big bad, Thanos (Josh Brolin).

In a recent interview, Holland admitted that, while he does not know much about the movie, as the production hides things from him as he is known for revealing spoilers, "Avengers: Infinity War" will be a movie that does not need teasing as it will really be a major one.

"I don't know anything about it or what it's about. I know who the villain is, but that's it. They don't let me read anything because I'm so bad at keeping secrets. It needs no teasing. That movie literally needs no teasing. It's going to be the biggest movie of all time. Believe me; no one is ready for that movie," Holland told Toronto Sun.

If the rumored list of Marvel characters and villains to comprise "Avengers: Infinity War," there is no denying that, it will, indeed, be the biggest movie from the MCU. As Kevin Feige has also confirmed in an interview that the upcoming movie will feature the deaths of some Marvel superheroes, could it be that Holland was talking about the demise of certain characters as the thing that fans can't be ready for?

Find out when "Avengers: Infinity War" hits the theaters on May 4, 2018.