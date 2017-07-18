'Avengers' News, Update: Next Two Installments Will Focus Heavily on Hulk

Facebook/avengers 'Avengers: Infinity War' will hit cinemas on May 4, 2018.

The next two installments of the "Avengers" series will heavily focus on Hulk. After sending himself off world in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and appearing in "Thor: Ragnarok," the character will finally get his major storyline in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4," according to Mark Ruffalo.

Following Hulk's standalone movie where he was portrayed by Edward Norton, Ruffalo's version of the green giant in the first "Avengers" movie was seen by some as a more endearing character. Although the "Avengers: Age of Ultron" tried to give him more focus than the previous movie by involving him in a romantic storyline with the Black Widow, fans were not able to get enough of him as the story ended with Hulk leaving Earth.

Just recently, Ruffalo revealed that MCU fans will get to see a great deal of Hulk in the next two "Avengers" movies, despite confirming previously that a solo movie will never happen.

At Disney's D23 Expo, the cast of "Avengers: Infinity War" came to unveil the first footage from the upcoming movie. After the panel, Ruffalo and Fandango's Erik Davis talked about what was next for the "Avengers" franchise and Hulk, where the actor revealed that the character will have a major storyline in "Avengers" 3 and 4.

After the event, Davis took to Twitter to tease a little bit more about what they talked about at the expo. He said: "Here's a BTS pic of Mark Ruffalo telling me about how Hulk has a major storyline in #Infinitywar that carries into the next film #D23expo."

Right now, the secrecy surrounding the two upcoming "Avengers" movies makes it hard to speculate on what Bruce Banner, aka Hulk, will be up to next. Even the footage revealed at the recent D23 made no mention of Hulk. However, it did show how Thanos will unleash his full power in "Avengers: Infinity War."

"Thor: Ragnarok" will be released on Nov. 3, 2017. "Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theaters on May 4 next year.