Avril Lavigne New Album 2017 Release Date News: Singer Sends Out Message Thanking Fans, Saying New Music Will Come Out Soon

Avril Lavigne is coming with new material soon, as the 32-year-old Canadian singer took to social media to assure fans that her new album will be out faster than they would expect.

Reuters/Toru Hanai Avril Lavigne attends an opening ceremony of Gap Flagship Ginza in Tokyo.

The singer posted on Twitter a photo that also doubles as a letter to her fans, as Lavigne thanked them for their patience on Friday, Sep. 1. It has been some time since she first announced her record deal with BMG for her sixth album, which she confirmed as far back as March of this year.

When this new album comes out, it will be her first compilation since her last release in 2013. She has first hinted at her new work as early as post-Christmas of 2016 when she thanked fans via an Instagram post for their support throughout her struggles with Lyme disease.

She has been at work putting together new music since then, as she also works on getting better herself. "It's been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!!" she said in her photo message.

She acknowledged the support of her fans by promising them her best effort, as she will deliver on her new album. "I can't wait to share the new music I'm working on, I promise it'll be here before you know it!! Love you, Avril," she said as the Canadian artist concluded her post.

Lavigne herself has admitted to experiencing a lot of changes in her life and in herself at this point in her career. At this stage, just the process of writing new music has been a therapy for her after all she's encountered in recent years. "I've been faced with a lot, gone through a lot emotionally," the singer wrote in an earlier statement as quoted by People.

"This album is a natural process for me and it's coming from a very honest place. My hope is that it is an inspiration to many people," she added about five months ago.