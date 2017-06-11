Ayesha Curry News: Stephen Curry's Wife Shares Cooking Recipes as She Supports Husband for NBA Finals

Unlike last year's National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals, Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star player Stephen Curry, has rarely mentioned the finals in social media.

(Photo: Reuters/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)June 19, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry talks with his wife Ayesha Curry during the Golden State Warriors 2015 championship celebration in downtown Oakland.

Save for the occasional good luck messages, Ayesha shied away from delving deep into the event and much of her social media activity involves what she herself is up to as Stephen and his team vie for the championship.

Let’s Go dubs ! Less than 5 to stand our #WarriorsGround !!!

The Inquisitr suggested that she is being careful this time with regard as to how to react. Fans will remember that in last year's championship, her husband was removed from game 6.

She accused NBA of rigging the finals in a tweet, which she has since deleted following backlash from some folks from the Twitterverse and beyond.

While she makes sure she sends love and support to her husband as the NBA Finals goes down, Ayesha is also showing her cooking skills by sharing tasty recipes.

Ayesha shared a recipe for a snack called Summer Orzo Salad on her Twitter. She has also been appearing in new episodes of her Food Network series, "Ayesha's Home Kitchen."

The latest installment saw Ayesha cook for Stephen's four aunts visiting from North Carolina. She prepared for them "a good ol' fashioned Southern barbecue."

Stephen and Ayesha have been married since 2011. The couple has never been shy in expressing their love for each other, making the world fall in love with them too. The Currys have two kids — four-year-old Riley and two-year-old Ryan.

In an issue of Parents Magazine, Stephen compared his and Ayesha's love story to "The Notebook," one of the most romantic movies known in film.

"The plan was to act like we were going to a family cookout. So we pulled up to the house, and I stopped in the middle of the driveway, got down on my knee, and went into my spiel. Little did I know the whole family was looking out the window, videotaping the moment," he said.

Still in the lead with 3–1, Stephen and the Warriors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 5 on June 14.