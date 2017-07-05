Azealia Banks Clarifies Context of Calling Iggy Azalea Collaboration 'Premature'

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) A photo of Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

While Iggy Azalea and Azealia Banks may have finally decided to bury the hatchet over their previous feud, the two rappers recently had a miscommunication over their upcoming music collaboration.

After Azalea's announcement on social media that she will be collaborating with Banks on her upcoming album titled "Digital Distortion," the latter took to Instagram to say that the "Fancy" rapper's declaration was "very premature."

Banks' reaction to Azalea's confirmation of their upcoming music collaboration has led to speculations that the feud between the two musical artists may not be completely over, with suggestions that Banks was particularly not inclined to resolve the conflict.

However, in response to the negative reactions she received over her comments about Azalea's collaboration announcement, Banks once again took to Instagram to clear the air and clarify her previous statement.

"Please let me clear up any misconceptions for anyone that took my words out of context: I am incredibly flattered and so excited about a future collaboration with Iggy," Banks wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 5.

Banks went on to explain that she and Azalea did have conflict in the past over their differences but both have come to terms with their earlier issues with one another. She also mentioned how much she respects Azalea for her achievements as "a woman, an artist, and a business woman," and how thrilled she is over the fact that she has been given the chance to work with the "Switch" vocalist.

"The deal is still in talks and we haven't fully confirmed details or which song, but as soon as we do, I promise I'll share with all of you!" Banks added.

Some fans were not pleased to know that Azalea and Banks were planning to work on making new music together for the former's forthcoming album, which led Azalea to explain her decision to collaborate with the "211" rhymer on Twitter.

"This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, I'm here for it," Azalea tweeted.