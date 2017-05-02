Baby Born At 23 Weeks Survives Despite Mom Being Told During Labor That Her Baby Was Not 'Viable' For Life

As the giver of life, only God determines who lives among His creations, including those deemed impossible to survive by medical standards. This was what a couple from Greenhithe, U.K. learned when their premature baby went on to live and grow after doctors almost gave up on her.

Travel agent Zoe Ambrose recalled the time she learned she was pregnant with their first and only baby. It was the 22nd week, and she was still a size 12. She didn't feel any symptom connected with pregnancy like morning sickness or cravings. Ten days after discovering her condition, she began to bleed.

Her partner, Arnie Fowler, 25 took her to Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford where it was learned she was in labor. Her due date was supposed to be on Nov. 27, 2015, but she was rushed to the hospital in August. "I'd only just found out I was pregnant and suddenly I was in labor," Zoe told the Sun.

The bad news was that the baby was so premature, it was deemed "not viable" for help and was given only a 25 percent chance of survival. NHS guidelines state that if labor occurs at only 23 weeks, there is a high level of uncertainty about the outcome for a baby. Lifesaving treatment is offered only if the parents ask for it and the pediatrician feels it is appropriate.

This didn't deter Zoe who decided against abortion. After seven hours of labor, she delivered Paige, a baby so tiny that her size was smaller than a £10 note. The infant suffered from complications within days. She had a hemorrhage in her lungs and her brain bled. She underwent stomach surgery after three weeks and was diagnosed with partial blindness in one eye.

In the next four months, Paige had to be transferred to four other hospitals to be treated by specialists. Finally, she was discharged and taken home on Dec. 16, 2015. Despite having diabetes, the baby is expected to live a long and full life. "We are so grateful for our little miracle," Zoe said.