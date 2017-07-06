Baby Charlie Gard Receives Offer to Be Taken In by Vatican Children's Hospital

REUTERS/Tony Gentile Pope Francis talks during a mass of Pentecost in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 15, 2016

A sliver of hope for Charlie Gard has become possible after the Vatican's children's hospital offered to take in the terminally ill baby boy. This comes after Pope Francis himself expressed his support for the infant, saying that it is a duty of love to defend human life.

The Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome has asked the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) if the child could be transferred. This was confirmed by the president of the Vatican-owned hospital, Mariella Enoc.

Enoc said she was contacted by the child's mother whom she describes as "a very determined and decisive person and doesn't want to be stopped by anything." However, GOSH has refused the requested transfer, saying that Charlie cannot be moved due to legal reasons.

The intervention comes after the Pope tweeted his support for the little boy who said it is a duty of love entrusted by God to all. Baby Gard's family has been undergoing a lengthy legal battle with the doctors of the central London hospital.

To defend human life, above all when it is wounded by illness, is a duty of love that God entrusts to all. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) June 30, 2017

Vatican's pediatric hospital stepped in after the Pope called the child's parents to "accompany their child until the end." Chris Gard and Connie Yates have been trying to prevent doctors at Great Ormond from removing the child's life support system, hoping to take their child to the United States for highly experimental treatment. Charlie's story has touched the hearts of millions around the world. The family has already received donations for over nearly $1.7 million to take him to the U.S. for therapy. President Donald Trump also expressed his support to the child's parents. Trump took to Twitter saying that he, the Pope, and friends in the United Kingdom would be delighted to do so.

If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

However, it seems that the law has the final say in the fate of Charlie. Despite successive legal attempts, his parents were turned down by the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in London.