'Baby Daddy' Canceled by Freeform; Show Ends at Episode 100

It's official. One of Freeform's longest-running TV shows is coming to an end later this month.

(Photo: Facebook/BabyDaddy)A promotional image for "Baby Daddy."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the sixth season of "Baby Daddy" will be its last. Apparently, the network initially wanted to order additional episodes for season 6, but they decided to use the funds on the "Black-ish" spinoff starring Yara Shahidi instead.

"Baby Daddy" tells the story of a young bachelor named Ben Wheeler (Jean-Luc Bilodeau) whose life was turned upside down when an ex-girlfriend of his left a baby girl on his doorstep. The series also stars Tahj Mowry as Ben's roommate and best friend, Tucker Dobbs, while Derek Theler plays Ben's older brother, Danny, a professional hockey player. Melissa Peterman portrays Ben and Danny's mother, Bonnie, and Chelsea Kane rounds out the main cast as Riley, a close friend of the Wheelers.

Shortly after news got out that "Baby Daddy" was ending, some of the stars of the series' went to social media to thank the fans and pay tribute to the show.

"Baby Daddy has officially been canceled. Had the time of my life working with this amazing cast and crew. Thanks for watching, it's been fun," Theler posted on his Instagram page.

"It's true. This is the end. But what an amazing run we had. 100 episodes and a shiny ass people choice award thanks to our amazing fans!," Mowry said.

"I am grateful to everyone who was part of our family. It has been a wonderful ride with the most incredible group of people I have had the honor to work with. You are forever my family," Peterman stated on her post.

The 100th and final episode of the series will air on Monday, May 22, at 8:30 p.m. ET on Freeform.

The Hollywood Reporter has also noted that series creator Dan Berendsen wrote the episode knowing that the show might end, so it should provide some closure to the viewers.