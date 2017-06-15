'Baby Doe' Bella Bond Murder Trial News: New Evidence Shown in Front of Jury Prior to Deliberation

New details about the gruesome murder of 2-year-old Bella Bond emerged as the trial against her killer Michael McCarthy continued this week.

State Trooper Daniel Herman reportedly took the witness stand on Monday, June 12, to show the jury some of the evidence that he gathered when Bond's remains were found on the shoreline of Deer Island in Boston, Massachusetts in June 2015.

One of the evidence that Herman showed the jury was a graphic photo of the young girl's decomposed body. "Upon opening the bag, I observed what looked to me to be the little hands and little feet of what looked like a 3-year-old little girl," the stated trooper stated.

He also showed some weights that were seen in the bag where the child's body was discovered. The weights appeared to be similar to the plates that were discovered in the plumbing shop owned by the suspect's father, Quincy McCarthy.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors claimed that the 37-year-old suspect, who was the boyfriend of Bond's mother, Rachelle, during the time of the crime, was obsessed with the occult. He also reportedly believed that the child who was referred to as Baby Doe was a demon, and he forced Rachelle to help him get rid of her body.

"Michael did not even know that Bella was dead until the police who arrested him told him," Shapiro said in a statement, as reported by CNN. "The prosecution's case rests entirely upon the uncorroborated and unbelievable testimony from Rachelle Bond."

Shapiro revealed that McCarthy believes that the child's mother could be the real killer.

Bond's murder case is reportedly moving quickly and is expected to have the jury's evaluation begin next week.