'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 Cast News: Reality Steve Reveals New Cast Lineup; Amanda Stanton Set to Return

"Bachelor in Paradise" officially returns for another season in August, and new details about the new cast members have been revealed.

Facebook/BachelorInParadiseA promotional photo of the ABC reality show "Bachelor in Paradise."

Just a day after sharing teasers about the upcoming season, Reality Steve has released the complete cast list for this year's "Bachelor in Paradise." On Wednesday, the reliable tipster offered exciting details that had fans wondering which guys and girls have been hooking up even before the show started filming.

"The amount of hookups and back end deals heading into this thing will make your head explode. Not to mention that it'll make this season probably the most fake one they've ever done since, well... you'll find out.... even I can't believe some of this mess," reads an excerpt from one of Steve's blog posts.

Based on the rumored season 4 cast lineup, five of the girls joining the show have boyfriends back at home. Corinne Olympios, Alexis Waters, Whitney Fransway, Astrid Loch are allegedly in a relationship when they joined the series, and so was Kristina Schulman, who is dating "The Bachelorette" season 8 winner Jef Holm.

Meanwhile, former "Bachelor in Paradise" contestant Amanda Stanton is ready to give love another shot after her break up with fiancé Josh Murray. Hollywood Life reports that the 27-year-old mother of two is returning to the reality series to test her luck again. Josh will not be coming back to the program this season, so Amanda does not have to worry about a jealous ex being around as she attempts to find a new man.



"The Bachelorette" 2016 contestant Luke Pell has also been rumored to be in the series but in a recent podcast interview, he confirmed that he will not be joining the show this year.

The fourth season of "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.