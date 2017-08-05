'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 Spoilers, Latest News: Premiere to Deal With 'The Elephant in the Room,' to Walk Fans Through What Happened

(Photo: Facebook/BachelorInParadise) The cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4.

The controversy that ultimately led to the production delay of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 will be addressed in the show's premiere.

This was confirmed by ABC in a press release, in which they also shared the official cast photo for what is expected as the most controversial yet.

The network promised that host Chris Harrison will explain why the production was suspended. This moment will mark "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 as "one of the most shocking and dramatic seasons in Bachelor Nation history."

This is also what Harrison pointed out in an interview with EntertainmentWeekly.

We'll start talking about it right away and start dealing with it. If you don't, it's the elephant in the room and then it will taint the entire season. So we want to show everybody and then get on with Paradise because there are some wonderful things that are going to be happening.

For the uninitiated, Warner Bros. suspended the production of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 not long after it began due to alleged misconduct involving contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. According to reports, both started engaging in lewd acts while drunk.

Before the incident, Harrison revealed that there is a week's worth of footage for the season they managed to shoot. "We didn't want to just throw that away because that's what impacted the show and it's what led to the shutdown. We thought you needed to see that," he explained.

This means that Olympios and Jackson will still be featured in "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4, at least early in the season.

On how it will be handled, Harrison said that he will walk viewers through it all "and then we're going to watch what happened." The host believes that this will be the best way to set the record straight and for fans to learn the truth.

And then we'll cut back to me and I'll kind of shed some more light on things and then we're going to go back and you're going to see more of what happened, [and] not just the controversial. You're going to see a lot of things, people falling in love, a lot of dates happening.

"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.