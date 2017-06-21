'Bachelor in Paradise' Cancellation Update: Season 4 Resumes Production Following Misconduct Investigation

ABC's reality dating show "Bachelor in Paradise" won't be cancelled. Following an investigation into an alleged sexual misconduct, season 4 will resume filming in its location in Mexico.

YouTube/Entertainment Tonight "Bachelor in Paradise" will return in August on ABC following a brief production shutdown.

Warner Bros., which produces the show, officially confirmed the resumption of production in a press release. It cited the alleged taped incident "doesn't support any charge of misconduct by a cast member."

ABC also confirmed the show will still air for its summer run. The network, however, did not provide details on whether or not "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 will have a new air date, as it's originally set for an Aug. 8 premiere.

Warner Bros. shut down the show mid-production when news broke out about a sexual misconduct involving two contestants. Cast member DeMario Jackson, 30, allegedly assaulted Corinne Olympios, 25, on June 4 and a producer reported the incident to the studio.

No legal suits were filed for now but the studio launched its internal investigation with help from an independent law firm. Jackson and Olympios also each hired lawyers.

Warner Bros. stated it will not release the alleged taped incident "out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved." The studio also acknowledged it will change some policies within the show "to enhance and further ensure the safety and security" of the contestants.

Jackson, as well as the rest of the contestants such as Amanda Stanton, Raven Gates, Robby Hayes and Vinny Ventiera, have been asked back to the Mexico set as filming "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 resumes. It's not clear, however, if Olympios will return.

Olympios's lawyer, Martin Singer, plans to bring in more witnesses in a separate investigation. The contestant is reportedly under therapy for physical and emotional trauma.

She said she has no memory of what really happened to her. She believed she blacked out from drinking too much alcohol and did not consent to sex with Jackson, who was being groomed as her romantic partner on the dating show.