'Bachelor in Paradise' Cast Update: Sarah Vendal, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters Join Cast

In the previous season of ABC's reality show "Bachelor in Paradise," Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray fell in love and got engaged. However, after their whirlwind love affair, the two of them decided to go their separate ways. The mother of two is ready to find love again, but she won't be doing it on the island.

Facebook/BachelorInParadiseA promotional photo of the ABC reality show "Bachelor in Paradise."

According to a report by Accept This Rose, Amanda mentioned in an Instagram live broadcast that she is still on the search for true love, but she clarified that she will not be doing so as part of the next season of "Bachelor in Paradise."

While she has no plans of returning to the show this coming season, Amanda did reveal some new casting information. She announced that her friend Sarah Vendal and a contestant in Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor" will be joining the new cast of "Bachelor in Paradise."

Several of Nick's other eliminated ladies are also expected to join in the island, such as Raven Gates and Alexis Waters.

Raven confirmed her participation during her interview on "After the Final Rose," and expressed her excitement over taking part in the spinoff show.

"If Nick can go to 'Paradise' and do this experience and find love ... I can too," Raven told host Chris Harrison.

Alexis, on the other hand, also went on to say that she will be a part of the reality TV series.

"I'm so down for it," Alexis said in an interview E! News. "I feel like I came out of the womb for 'Bachelor in Paradise.'"

Filming for "Bachelor in Paradise" usually commences around June, giving production enough time before the TV series premieres in August. The full cast of the upcoming season has yet to be announced, but it is expected that a public announcement about it will be issued in the weeks to come.

"Bachelor in Paradise" is anticipated to hit TV screens this summer on ABC.