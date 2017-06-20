'Bachelor in Paradise' News: Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson Seek Legal Action over Season 4 Scandal

The fourth season of ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" recently made headlines due to a scandal that allegedly happened while the cameras were rolling.

Facebook/BachelorInParadiseA promotional image for ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise"

The said incident involved cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, who were filmed engaging in a sexual act in the pool during the first day of taping. Both had reportedly been drinking all day. This resulted in a producer filing a complaint that questioned whether or not Olympios was able to give consent for the encounter, considering that she was heavily intoxicated.

Last week, Olympios talked to People, and said: "I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4th. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."

She also expressed that what happened has turned her worst nightmare into reality, adding that she is currently dealing with "a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light," which includes hiring veteran Hollywood attorney Martin Singer to help her seek justice. Olympios is also undergoing therapy to deal with the physical and emotional trauma caused by the scandal.

On the other hand, it looks like Jackson is also seeking justice on his end as the incident has apparently given his name a big blow.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," he told E! News hours after Olympios's statement. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

Jackson reportedly sought legal counsel with lawyer Walter Mosley.

The production company behind "Bachelor in Paradise," which is Warner Bros., reportedly announced on Sunday that the incident is currently under investigation. As production has also been suspended, there is a reason to believe that the fourth season of the reality show is cancelled, but neither Warner Bros. nor the network, ABC, has confirmed this.

In other news, former "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell have finally tied the knot. The couple, who met dring the third season of the reality show, had an intimate wedding ceremony at the Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort in Mexico.

It can be recalled that although they seemed like an unlikely couple at first, Bass ended up proposing to Waddell at the end of the season.