'Bachelor in Paradise' News: Why DeMario Jackson Is Not Returning for Season 4

Fans should get ready for a casting shake-up when "Bachelor in Paradise" returns for the fourth season. DeMario Jackson, who was accused of sexually assaulting fellow cast member Corinne Olympios, will not be returning to the hit ABC reality show.

YouTube/ABCA screenshot featuring DeMario Jackson, star in ABC's "The Bachelorette."

It came to light when a source close to Jackson told TMZ that the show's producers spoke to his lawyer, Walter Mosley, and invited him back on the show. However, the 30-year-old TV personality declined the offer as he is extremely vexed that his name will forever be linked to a sex scandal.

To recall, production was shut down earlier this month in the midst of allegations that Jackson and Olympios had a sexual encounter fueled by heavy drinking. That incident was reportedly caught on camera and prompted a complaint by a show's producer and a subsequent investigation by Warner Bros.

Even though Warner Bros. concluded that Jackson did nothing wrong, the scandal apparently caused an emotional trauma. Currently, he is said to be seeking help from a therapist, close friends, and family.

"He's leaning on his family right now, seeing his doctors, getting help, treatment, and therapy," Mosley told PEOPLE. "There's a lot of elements here that are difficult for everyone. He's a strong young man, but this has been difficult for him. You can imagine that this is emotionally traumatic for him," he added.

Corinne's party, on the other hand, will continue their own investigation of the incident with the help of multiple new witnesses who can testify what actually happened between her and Jackson on the set. Her legal advisor, Atty. Martin Singer, said the production was halted because the producers and staff members complain about what took place and not because his client filed a complaint against anyone.

"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 is scheduled to premiere in the summer. Those interested can check out the teaser trailer below.