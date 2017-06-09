'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 4 News, Air Date: ABC Reveals Cast List, Including Rivals Corinne Olympios and Taylor Nolan

ABC has revealed the cast list for "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4, and it looks like there is going to be drama in store for fans.

According to the announcement on ABC's website, 16 bachelors and bachelorettes will be taking their chances at love in Mexico. There are eight ladies from Nick Viall's season, including the bold Miami native Corinne Olympios. One bachelorette, Amanda Stanton, hails from Ben Higgins' season and is a returnee from "Bachelor in Paradise" season 3.

The other bachelorettes are Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Lacey Mark, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Jasmine Goode and Kristina Schulman.

As for the bachelors, six of them come from JoJo Fletcher's season, while one of them, DeMario Jackson, is a contender freshly eliminated from the current season of "The Bachelorette" starring Rachel Lindsay.

The other six bachelors are Derek Peth, Nick Benvenutti, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Alex Woytkiw and Vinny Ventiera, who also appeared in "Bachelor in Paradise" season 3.

Avid fans of "The Bachelor" franchise know that Olympios and Nolan are far from being friends. They clashed all the time in the contest to win Viall's heart. A source told E! News earlier this month that Olympios was actually feeling "nervous" about her involvement in "Bachelor in Paradise" due to her contentious relationship with Nolan.

"She doesn't want any girl drama and there is chatter that producers are bringing Taylor back as well," the source said.

However, fans will be happy to know that Olympios will still be her same wild self, though she is not expecting to fall in love with anyone in Mexico.

"Corinne is still going to be Corinne and she's happy that her close girlfriends from her season will be there too. She knows they will have her back," the source continued.

"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 will premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.