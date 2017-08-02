'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 4 News, Air Date: Rule Changes Include Drink Limitations, On-Camera Consent

Facebook/BachelorInParadise 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4 premieres on Aug. 14 on ABC.

"Bachelor in Paradise" is continuing as planned, but not without some changes to its rules brought on by the issue involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

It can be recalled that production on the fourth season of the reality series was briefly put on pause due to allegations of misconduct filed by one of the producers. The season was then allowed to continue filming after Warner Bros. Television arrived at the conclusion that no misconduct happened.

However, in order to make sure no misconduct will happen, changes to the show's rules were made. One of the fourth season's contestants, Vinny Ventiera, spoke to E! News recently and outlined what those changes were.

"The most significant change was we had a limit on what we could drink," Ventiera revealed. "We were only allowed two drinks per hour so every hour, we'd have a log and we'd go up there and get two drinks."

And since the issue involving Olympios and Jackson had a lot to do with consent, "Bachelor in Paradise" contestants now had to explicitly give theirs in front of the camera to avoid future problems.

"Also, we had to make sure, on camera, that if we wanted to spend the night with a significant other that it would be on camera and consensual," he continued.

Ventiera also teased that the upcoming season would be "interesting" and that he received "a lot of screen time." However, he would not talk about how his romantic life was going and instead urged fans to simply watch "Bachelor in Paradise" to find out. He will also be making an appearance on "Millionaire Matchmaker," which will shed some light on his love life.

Olympios and Jackson, on the other hand, will not be appearing in the upcoming fourth season of "Bachelor in Paradise." However, according to Entertainment Tonight, Jackson is apparently "in talks" to join a different reality series, "Dancing With the Stars."

"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 will air with a two-night premiere on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. EDT.