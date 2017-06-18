'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 4 News: Contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios Release Statements

It looks like everything is not well in paradise, as statements continue to be released from "Bachelor in Paradise" contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios.

Facebook/BachelorInParadise'Bachelor in Paradise' will not return this summer.

As previously reported, production on season 4 of the reality dating show has been halted indefinitely due to "allegations of misconduct," specifically an incident involving both Jackson and Olympios. The complaint was filed by a producer, who claimed that an inappropriate sexual encounter took place. Warner Bros. has already issued a statement and said that an investigation is being conducted.

Olympios, who first became popular after appearing as a contestant on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor," broke her silence on the matter earlier this week. She also revealed that she has enlisted the help of an attorney and a therapist.

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4," Olympios said in a statement to PEOPLE, as she explained that she has little recollection of that evening. "As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality."

On the other hand, Jackson, who was eliminated from Rachel Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette," released a statement of his own in light of the incident.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," the statement, which was exclusively provided to E! News, read. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

Following the producer's complaint, filming in Mexico was put on pause and cast members were sent home. According to an ABC spokesperson, "Bachelor in Paradise" has not been shut down, though it is unknown how long the investigation will take.

"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 was originally scheduled to premiere in August. However, the reality dating series will not make it in time for its intended return date.