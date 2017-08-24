'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 4 News: DeMario Jackson Sheds Light on His and Corinne Olympios' Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Facebook/BachelorInParadise The cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4

DeMario Jackson finally opened up about the controversy that he and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios had been through in this week's episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4.

The reality star had a chance to talk with series host Chris Harrison during the latest episode of "The Bachelor" spin-off series about the aftermath of the sex scandal that temporarily halted the production of season 4.

According to Jackson, he had no idea that the situation will blow out of proportion. His father even told him that reality TV is just not fit for him. But after he and Olympios arrived in the U.S. from the show's taping location in Mexico, that was when he realized that the scandal went out of hand.

"When I left, it was just I'm getting kicked off and Corinne was going to be kicked off as well and that's all I knew," he revealed to Harrison. "I went home and went out with my dad. We had dinner and we caught up and that was it."

The 30-year-old bartender from Los Angeles, CA, who was first introduced in the dating reality franchise through "The Bachelorette" season 13, previously revealed in a statement that his and his family's reputation had been maligned after the allegations of sexual misconduct was first reported in June.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jackson claimed that he had "been through hell" after being accused of inappropriate sexual actions toward Olympios. But he felt that he was finally "vindicated" after the show finally shed light on the night when the incident reportedly happened during the premiere episode of season 4.

"The public, they need to see something. I think they just needed to see [that] she's lucid. I'm lucid. We're swimming around. We're having fun. We're friends," he also said. "It wasn't like I'm some predator who was at the bar waiting for the girl to get extremely drunk, then I'm like, 'Oops! Let me pounce on her.' No, it was very mutual and, in fact, she was a little bit of the aggressor in it, and I love how they painted the picture and the story of us actually talking, mingling, getting to know each other."

Both Jackson and Olympios are no longer part of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4, but ABC still airs the remaining episodes of the season every Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT.