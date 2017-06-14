'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 4 News: Production Put on Indefinite Pause as Warner Bros. Conducts Investigation

Fans of "Bachelor in Paradise" will be disappointed to know that production has been indefinitely put on pause following an incident that happened on set.

Facebook/BachelorInParadiseProduction on the fourth season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' has been put on pause indefinitely.

The incident reportedly involves contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, a source told Entertainment Tonight. After landing in Mexico, cast members were mingling and "drinking all day," leading to the two aforementioned contestants connecting physically.

"Everyone is just going about their business. Cameras are rolling. Producers are everywhere. That's when a 'third party' felt uncomfortable, claiming misconduct in the workplace," the source explained. "As of right now, production of 'Paradise' is suspended indefinitely."

All of the contestants were then sent home after the complaint, which was reportedly made by a producer on the show. However, Jackson and Olympios seem to be getting along just fine after the incident, even reaching out and talking to each other.

"They are both speaking and on good terms," the source revealed.

Warner Bros. released a statement about the incident to the same publication and said that they have "become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico."

"We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action," the statement said.

It remains to be seen how long the investigation will last. Fans of the reality show can rest assured, though, as an ABC spokesperson told Variety that "Bachelor in Paradise" has not gotten the axe.

The fourth season of "Bachelor in Paradise" was slated to premiere in August. ABC previously revealed the cast list, which consisted of former contestants of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette." Fans were looking forward to seeing Olympios again after making quite the impression on Nick Viall's season.

Should the fourth season continue filming, it is unknown if it will be able to finish in time for its scheduled premiere date.