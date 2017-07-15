'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 4 Premiere Date: ABC Announces Two-Night Premiere in August

Facebook/BachelorInParadise 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4 will premiere on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15.

"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 is officially a go, with ABC announcing a new premiere date for the reality dating series.

The show was initially set to return on Aug. 8 but stumbled on a roadblock in the middle of filming. An unnamed producer filed a misconduct claim that involved contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Production was shut down indefinitely, but producer Warner Bros. Television concluded after an internal investigation that no misconduct transpired.

"Over the course of six weeks, fan favorites from the Bachelor franchise get a second chance at love while living together in Mexico, in a secluded and dreamy paradise," ABC said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Viewers will watch as they fall in love or go through renewed heartbreak."

Olympios and Jackson were initially going to take part in the fourth season of "Bachelor in Paradise," but they will not be returning. Both have released individual statements about the issue. However, it has been revealed that they are set to make an appearance in the reunion special.

"I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise Special," Olympios told E! News.

The season will also feature the wedding of Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, former season 3 contestants of the reality series.

With Olympios and Jackson out, there are only 14 remaining contestants. From Nick Viall's season, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan and Jasmine Goode will be appearing. From JoJo Fletcher's season, Derek Peth, Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti, Robby Hayes, Vinny Ventiera and Alex Woytkiw will be appearing. Ventiera was also a contestant last season. Rounding out the cast are Ben Zorn, who is from Kaitlyn Bristowe's season, and Amanda Stanton, who is from Ben Higgins' season and "Bachelor in Paradise" season 3. ABC will announce more contestants soon.

"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 will bow with a two-night premiere on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. EDT.