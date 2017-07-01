'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 4 Production News: Corinne Olympios Not Returning After Controversy

The season 4 production of "Bachelor in Paradise" officially resumes after the alleged sexual misconduct investigation drew to a close, but the woman in the middle of the controversy will not be back on the show.

Facebook/BachelorInParadise"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 not to see the return of Corinne Olympios

Corinne Olympios released a statement sent by her publicist Stan Rosenfield, saying that her own team's investigation regarding the events that happened between her and co-star DeMario Jackson, which led to the temporary suspension of the show's production, has reached a satisfactory result.

Olympios claims that she still has limited memory regarding the events that happened, and believes that she is a "victim" of the controversy because of the judging that she received from the public.

However, she also mentions that she is glad that the upcoming season of the dating reality show will still push through. But she will no longer be a part of it.

"While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return," she stated.

Meanwhile, other reports said that some of the cast members for "Bachelor In Paradise" season 4 hinted their early departure from the show by posting on social media.

According to reports, both Alex Woytkiw and Vinny Ventiera shared several posts on their social media accounts. This could be a sign that the two are already out of the show early in the season.

Woytkiw reportedly posted a photo of the clouds while riding a plane that seems to be heading back to the U.S., which means that his time in Mexico is already over. Ventiera, on the other hand, posted a photo of himself and another rumored contestant Iggy Rodriguez sitting on a plane. This could also signify that Rodriguez is also sent home early in the competition.

ABC is expected to air the premiere episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" season 4 on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 8 p.m. EDT.