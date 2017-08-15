'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 4 Spoilers: Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson Leave Show After Scandal

Facebook/Bachelor in Paradise Shown are the cast members of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4.

While this season of "Bachelor in Paradise" will tackle a sex scandal issue that resulted in the temporary halting of the production, the cast members involved in the said incident will no longer be returning for the rest of the reality TV series.

People reports that while "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 will no longer bring back the two cast members of the reality series that supposedly got involved in the sex scandal, it is apparent in the teaser for the reality show that it will address all the events that led to it and its effects to the show. According to the publication, Warner Bros. has said in a statement that it does not intend to release the videotape of the sexual encounter, but the said incident will still be tackled on the show.

True enough, last night's premiere episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" still featured the events that led to Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson's sex scandal, with the first part of the premiere episode ending with the production's suspension after producers of the show talked to Olympios and Jackson individually. As to what will happen after which, the reality TV series is expected to reveal in tonight's part 2 of the premiere episode.

According to reports, the production of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 resumed weeks after the sex scandal of the two cast members. While Olympios claimed that she was offered to be a part of the show once more the moment it resumed its production, she claimed that it was her decision not to return.

Jackson, on the other hand, admitted that producers of the show advised him to back out because of what happened between him and Olympios. While he does not hold a grudge toward Olympios, he believes that he has been played out in general because of the color of his skin.

"The minute you release this black man's face and this white girl's face, before either of us commented on it, I was already a 'rapist' and a 'monkey. And she's a 'wh*re' and a 'sl*t.' For me, it goes back to the human race — we failed," Jackson said.

"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 airs Monday nights over ABC at 8/7 C after the part 2 of its premiere special airs tonight.