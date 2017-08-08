'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Are Expecting Their First Baby

"Bachelor in Paradise" stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell recently announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple, who met on the reality show's third season, tied the knot in during a private ceremony in Mexico in June. The ceremony was witnessed by their closest family and friends and was officiated by the ABC show's host, Chris Harrison.

Among the "Bachelor" personalities who attended the wedding were couples Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, and Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert.

News of Waddell's pregnancy was first reported by PEOPLE this weekend. The singer and songwriter then shared the exciting news with their fans by showing a screenshot of the headline on Instagram on Monday.

"Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!! What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been," Waddell wrote in the caption, adding that their baby is due in February 2018.

Bass is already a father to three children from his previous marriage: Ensley, Liam and Nathan. Back in April, the 34-year-old revealed that he and Waddell planned to have kids together, with his then-fiancée saying they would keep trying until they have a daughter.

Reports noted that their intimate wedding was taped and will be shown during the upcoming installment of "Bachelor in Paradise," which debuts on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The premiere of the controversial season 4 is scheduled a week later than the usual because production was delayed. The delay is caused by an investigation on the issue involving DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios.

Bass proposed to Waddell on "Bachelor in Paradise" in September 2016.

"The love I feel from you is the most amazing, inexplicable, mind-blowing thing that I just never in a million years thought I would get," Bass told his then-girlfriend during the proposal.