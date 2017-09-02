'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan Officially Engaged

(Photo: Facebook/BachelorInParadise) Featured is a promotional image for "Bachelor in Paradise."

Another "Bachelor in Paradise" pair has found true love.

Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan are now engaged, according to reports. Peth popped the big question while filming for the season 4 finale aftershow last Wednesday. News of their engagement comes after Tuesday's "Bachelor in Paradise" in which they had a minor conflict. It seems they were able to work things out by the finale.

Peth and Nolan first met during season 4 of the dating show spinoff after joining "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," respectively. Peth was first seen in JoJo Fletcher's season, while Nolan once competed for Nick Viall's heart. ABC has declined to comment on the couple's engagement, possibly in an effort to keep the proposal details a reveal for the reality dating series.

Although ABC is still mum on the upcoming episode, E! News has learned that Nolan received a Neil Lane ring from her beau. Valued at over $60,000, the engagement ring has a platinum setting, more than three carats of diamonds, as well as a matching pave diamond band.

Now that their rumored engagement is out, Peth and Nolan are no longer afraid to flaunt their relationship in public. The reality stars were spotted sharing a kiss and holding hands while on their way out of Hyde nightclub on Thursday. They were all smiles as they left the building, looking like they were having a good time together.

Since the fourth season of "Bachelor in Paradise" began last month, fans noticed that Nolan and Peth have formed a deep connection with each other. "Every time I'm with Taylor I just feel really happy," Peth stated. "I keep smiling and I'm really giggly and like a school boy again who likes a girl."

Nolan also shared her feelings to Peth in a previous episode, saying: "In 'Bachelor' world, I never felt like I was the person that was desired but I like that I'm desired by the person that I desire. I like you so much."