'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Tie the Knot in Mexico

It's official: "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are now married.

YouTube/Access Hollywood"Bachelor in Paradise" stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell recently tied the knot in Mexico.

According to PEOPLE, the pair tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico this weekend. Their union was witnessed by a small group of their closest family and friends, including "Bachelor" favorites Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper, who also met through the reality series. "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison officiated the couple's beachside ceremony.

Waddell and Bass met on the third season of "Bachelor in Paradise." Many saw them as an unlikely couple, but the season still ended with Bass popping the question to the love of his life. Wadell previously told the publication that she has no regrets of joining the dating competition because it led her to the man of her dreams.

"Everything happened for a reason," the 31-year-old shared. "It's been a long journey for me in Bachelor Nation, but I would do it a thousand times again. Because the next part is going to be bliss."

As Refinery 29 pointed out, Wadell dumped Bass early in the program's third season. Instead of giving up, Bass continued to pursue her by using his quirky charms. They currently live in Nashville with Bass's three sons — Nathan, Liam, and Ensley — who were also present at the wedding.

TMZ reported that ABC will air the couple's wedding footage in spite of the controversy surrounding the show's fourth season. Warner Bros is still in the process of investigating the sexual allegations made by Corinne Olympios against her co-star, DeMario Jackson, and the "Bachelor in Paradise" producers. Bass is reportedly asking ABC to be firm with their decision to air the wedding, stressing that his marriage is not related to the scandal.