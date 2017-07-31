'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Skips Engagement Party to Attend Gucci Mane's Concert?

Facebook/TheBachelorette "The Bachelorette" season 13 airs Mondays.

Former "The Bachelor" contestants celebrated the recent engagement of "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, even without the soon-to-be bride.

E! News revealed that Lindsay's friends from the Bachelor Nation, including Alexis Waters, Sarah Vendal, Danielle Lombard, Astrid Loch, Raven Gates, and Jasmine Goode all went to a trip to the Dominican Republic to congratulate her for her impending engagement with the still-unrevealed winner of "The Bachelorette" season 13.

However, Lindsay was not able to join them during the festivities.

"All of the girls went this weekend because Rachel's obviously engaged and this was going to be her fun getaway weekend to celebrate. She somehow didn't make it on her flight yesterday. No one has any idea what's going on," a source reportedly said in a statement that was shared by the publication. "She was supposed to be there. It's her trip. But at the last minute she didn't show up."

However, Lindsay's absence did not stop her friends from having fun under the sun. They posted several photos on social media while donning their bikinis. Waters even wrote a caption in one of her photos that says: "Celebrating @therachlindsay engagement without @therachlindsay"

While it remains unclear why the 32-year-old lawyer from Dallas, Texas was not able to be with them during their tropical getaway, Lindsay proved that everything is okay by sharing several posts on her Instagram story where she and her sister Nneka and cousin Andrea were seen having fun during Gucci Mane's concert in their hometown.

The identity of Lindsay's fiancé might have been revealed by Loch in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying that Lindsay will bring him to Dallas to introduce him to her friends during an engagement party. Then they will head out to Miami, Florida for another engagement bash.

Since fans of the show know that Final Four contestant Bryan Abasolo comes from Miami, it can be assumed that he was the one who received her final rose in this season of "The Bachelorette."

ABC airs the latest episodes of "The Bachelorette" every Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT.