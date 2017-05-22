'Bachelorette' Season 13 News, Spoilers: America Might Just Fall in Love With Rachel Lindsay

The return of "The Bachelorette" is proving to be more notable than its previous seasons. From picking the first African-American woman for the show and handling transphobic comments, the series is turning into something to look forward to beyond the usual drama and romance that the show is known for.

Facebook/TheBachelorette Promotional picture for the TV series "Bachelorette."

In its previous seasons, "The Bachelorette" marketed only one thing: true love. Here, the star women are asked to put themselves in the spotlight where bachelors can view as a trophy in order to find true love and a lasting relationship. The show has received many criticisms, including viewers who thought that it was blasphemous to "sell" and publicize true love. But recently, the staff behind "The Bachelorette" look like they're out on a mission to prove that it's not just all about drama.

"I'm a black woman and I'm so happy to represent myself in that respect, but I don't want it to be something that defines me and my journey for love," new "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay told USA Today. "I definitely don't mind talking about it and addressing it."

Lindsay further commented that she has no interest in politics but is proud to represent. She has been exceedingly patient and strong in the face of obnoxiousness and prejudice and so far, it probably won't take long for the 31 suitors and the rest of the country to fall in love with her.

Meanwhile, it looks like ABC won't be taking anything less than an open mind when firefighter Bryce Powers was slammed because of a transphobic comment, as reported by TheWrap.

He said in a Q&A that his biggest fear for the show was finding out the girl "is actually a dude." ABC responded by leaving him hanging and claiming that his views do not reflect the network, Warner Horizon or Lindsay. Powers has since been under fire for the comment and because of that, the premiere will start with all hostile eyes probably on him.

"The Bachelorette" season 13 will premiere this Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.