'X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Would See the Return of Evan Peters as Quicksilver

Facebook/xmenmovies Evan Peters has been confirmed to reprise his role as Quicksilver in the upcoming "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."

In the latest development of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," it has been revealed that Evan Peters will be returning as the speedster Quicksilver. Among the characters of "X-Men," Quicksilver seems like the least to return in the film because of his minor role or the lack thereof in the comics. However, fans have taken quite a liking to the character since Quicksilver's debut in "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" would not be released until November of 2018 but the good news is that the entire main cast from "X-Men: First Class" has signed for the new film. This include James McAvoy (Charles Xavier), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Michael Fassbender (Magneto) and Nicholas Hoult (Beast). Aside from these big names, the new cast members introduced in "X-Men: Apocalypse," namely Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Kodi Smit Mcphee (Nightcrawler) and Sophie Turner (Jean Grey/Phoenix), are also set to return.

Another big name in talks of appearing in the new film is Jessica Chastain. If she were to join "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," Chastain would portray the role of what could be the main antagonist in the story — Lilandra who happens to be the empress of the Shi'ar Empire. Lilandra's involvement in the film will mark the first time that the franchise will delve into the cosmic side of the comics.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will revolve around the character of Jean Grey as she struggles to control the destructive powers of the Phoenix Force. In the Marvel universe, the Phoenix Force is known to be one of the most powerful entities and controlling this power has always been a bane for Jean Grey.

The previous film, "X-Men: Apocalypse," gave a glimpse of this power when it was used against the villain Apocalypse (played by Oscar Isaacs).

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is being written and will be directed by Simon Kinberg in his directorial debut.