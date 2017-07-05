'Back to the Future 4' Movie Rumors: Christopher Lloyd 'Would Love' to Be Part of Another Sequel

(Photo: Facebook/BTTF) A promotional photo for the sci-fi film classic "Back to the Future."

The "Back to the Future" trilogy is a massively successful and iconic sci-fi film franchise that remains largely popular more than 30 years after the first film was released. Some fans have been clamoring for a fourth installment, and it looks like its possibility is not completely off the table, if cast member Christopher Lloyd's recent statement is any indication.

Lloyd, the actor who portrayed Doctor Emmett Brown in all three "Back to the Future" movie, previously mentioned in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he would be willing to reprise his role in the trilogy should a fourth film installment be produced.

"I would love to do Doc again, no question," Lloyd said.

Though he would join a fourth "Back to the Future" film in a heartbeat, the actor also admitted that there are several challenges in making another sequel from a very successful film franchise, especially when it comes to coming up with original content for the next movie while also retaining the elements the first three movies were known for.

"It's tough to come up with an idea that contains the excitement of the original three," Lloyd explained. "So it would be a real challenge for the writers to come up with an original Back to the Future story that has the same passion and intensity and excitement as the other three. But it could be done, you never know."

Lloyd also mentioned that although Michael J. Fox — who portrayed the teenager Marty McFly in the movies — is suffering from Parkinson's disease, the actor believes that Fox would be interested in joining the cast of the fourth installment of the franchise should it be developed.

"It's hard to replace Marty," Lloyd said. "Michael J Fox was so wonderful in the role. He's just so great to see. He's just so warm and smart and has such courage coping with the Parkinson's. He's indomitable. He's just great to be around."

The "Back to the Future" film franchise remains one of the most successful in the sci-fi genre critically and commercially. The first film, "Back to the Future," earned more than $381 million at the worldwide box office and currently holds a 96% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.