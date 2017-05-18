Backward Compatibility on Xbox One News: Around 300 Games Now Available With 50-75 Percent Discount

Around 300 games on Xbox One's backward compatibility library are currently discounted, allowing gamers to grab their favorite games at a much lower price. The sale offers huge discounts on some of the biggest titles from the Xbox 360 era that can now be played on the Xbox One.

The time has finally come for those who wish to play games like "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" but cannot afford them, as the game is now offered for less. Running until May 22, the sale includes up to 50 to 75 percent discounts on more than half of the games in Xbox One's backward compatibility library.

The super sale covers at least 280 big titles as well as a number of downloadable content packs. Since there are just about 372 titles in Xbox One's official backward compatibility library, that means many of the big titles that gamers would like to buy are now on sale. This goes on top of the regular Deals with Gold sale that is also ongoing for Xbox One and offers games like "Destiny: The Taken King" and "Mirror's Edge Catalyst" at discounted prices.

Among the popular games that can now be availed for less are "Left 4 Dead" and "Left 4 Dead 2," everything in the "Gears of War" franchise, "Red Dead Redemption," "Call of Duty: Black Ops," "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2," "Call of Duty: World at War," "BioShock," "BioShock 2," "Borderlands," "Borderlands 2," "Grand Theft Auto 4," "Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days," and "Bully Scholarship Edition."

A full list can be found on Xbox Live's Larry Hryb's, aka Major Nelson, site.

The prices of the games included in the list range from $5 to $12, depending on their dates of release.

It is also important to note that the ongoing backward compatibility sale is not the only way for gamers to get Xbox 360 games to play on Xbox One. Along with the big sale, Microsoft also offers them as part of the Games with Gold service, with this month featuring Xbox 360's "LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga" and "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2."