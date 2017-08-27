'Bad Boys 3' Latest News: Martin Lawrence Sets the Record Straight as to the Film's Future

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Bad Boys film series co-stars Martin Lawrence and Will Smith at the premiere screening of ‘Bad Boys II’

Talks about a possible third "Bad Boys" movie has been around for years. Since "Bad Boys II" opened in theaters 14 years ago, rumors about the next movie have swirled around, with Sony expressing its eagerness to revive the franchise. Now, however, it looks like there is not yet going to be another one.

Previously, Sony said making "Bad Boys 3" a reality was possible. Fans of the franchise saw a glimmer of hope when news came out that original stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence would reprise their roles in the third movie and that Joe Carnahan would direct it. That time, it was reported that the film would kick off production soon for its 2018 release date. Unfortunately, Carnahan stepped away from the project, and the film's future has been up in the air since then.

With lots of fans hankering to know whether or not "Bad Boys 3" will ever happen, Lawrence set the record straight earlier last week as to the fate of the film. In his interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor talked about the highly-anticipated film.

When asked about "Bad Boys 3," Lawrence told EW: "I don't think we're going to get one, not the way everything's turning out." He added, "Will is off doing another movie, and I don't think it's going to happen."

The actor said that while he is more than willing to reprise his role in the movie, his co-star Smith is currently busy with his own schedule and no one has been tapped yet to direct it. In the first two movies, Smith and Lawrence played Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively.

Considering Lawrence's recent statement, it looks like "Bad Boys 3" will not see the light of the day anymore, unless a director as good as Carnahan or Michael Bay picks it up, and someone replaces Smith as Lowrey if the "Suicide Squad" star is still busy. With the development of the film stalled for a quite a while now, fans just might have to move on, for the moment.