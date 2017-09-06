'Bad Boys 3' News, Update: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Script Is in the Works

Youtube/SonyPicsHomeEntWorld A screenshot from the trailer of the movie "Bad Boys 2."

The lack of official updates about "Bad Boys 3" has caused many fans to assume that the project was already dead. A few days ago, however, producer Jerry Bruckheimer suggested the possibility of the movie still seeing the light of day after he revealed that someone had already been tapped to write its script.

A few years ago, fans were positive that stars Martin Lawrence and Will Smith would come together again for a third "Bad Boys" film. Titled "Bad Boys for Life," the third installment in the franchise was originally slated for a July 2017 release. Eventually, however, it was reported that the premiere date had to be moved to January 2018, and then to November 2018.

Aside from the delays, the project also dealt with shakeups in its cast and crew, with Joe Carnahan reportedly backing out as director because of scheduling conflicts. When Sony removed "Bad Boys 3" from its August 2017 slate, that was when fans were finally almost certain the movie would no longer happen. Speculations about the project being dead also grew rife when Lawrence himself said in an interview that he did not think the sequel would still happen.

Several days ago, Bruckheimer gave "Bad Boys" fans a glimmer of hope after he revealed in an interview with Yahoo Movies that a new script for the third installment was actually being developed.

"Well, we've been developing it for I don't know how many years now and we had a period of time where it got pretty close and then it drifted away a little bit and hopefully it will drift back again," the producer said. "We have a new writer on it who's working on it right now, so that gives me encouragement."

Although details about the new movie remain few and far between, fans can take comfort in the fact that someone out there is already penning its script and that "Bad Boys 3" might not be dead after all.