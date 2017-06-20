'Bad Boys 3' Release Date News: Delay Feared to Render Martin Lawrence and Will Smith Unfit for Film

Michael Bay has expressed the need to get the third movie "Bad Boys 3" done as soon as possible. Otherwise, the film will never get to hit the big screens. According to the "Bad Boys" and "Bad Boys II" director, the film has taken so long to get going.

YouTube/ Jimmy Kimmel LiveWill Smith told Jimmy Kimmel last December that "Bad Boys 3" is coming very soon, yet it appears that was merely wishful thinking.

He said that the two lead actors are aging and might become unfit for their roles, ScreenRant reported. Bay said that instead of playing the roles of the active cops they might end up playing the retired cops. Simply put, the "Transformers: The Last Knight" director thinks that the two actors are running against time.

After "Bad Boys II," Martin Lawrence's movie projects were scarce. Will Smith's last major film is "Men in Black 3," released in 2012. His movie "Suicide Squad" was a blockbuster hit but he played only a supporting role. With "Bad Boys 3," their careers might bounce back. That is, if it wraps up before the release date set.

The third film's delay was caused primarily by Joe Carnahan vacating the director's seat in March, according to Den of Geek. Bay has informed that he has no plan of going back to the franchise even if Smith and Lawrence are in it.

In the films, Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) and Mike Lowry (Smith) are narcotics detectives who are out to eradicate the root of the drug trade. The first movie made $141.4 million against a budget of $19 million. The second film made $273 million against a bigger budget of $130 million. The net income of $143 million inspired the producers to make the third film.

As of this time, the movie is still lying in limbo as no director has nodded to replace Carnahan. But the Nov. 9, 2018 release date for "Bad Boys 3" has already been set.