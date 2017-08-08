Bakers Refuse to Make Pro-Trump MAGA Birthday Cake for 9-Y-O Fan 'Pickle'

(Photo: Twitter/@SarahHuckabee) A hand-written letter sent to President Donald Trump by 9-year-old admirer Dylan "Pickle" Harbin.

A 9-year-old California boy who wanted to have a President Donald Trump-themed birthday cake was rejected by several bakers, according to his mother.

Dylan Harbin, known by his nickname "Pickle," gained national headlines last month when his letter to the president was read during a White House press briefing.

According to The Washington Post, however, when the boy's mother tried to get a baker to make her son a Trump birthday cake, vendors refused to do so.

"[W]hen Pickle asked for 'a Donald Trump suit' for his birthday, she bought him one, and when he asked for 'a Donald Trump cake,' she made him one herself, because she couldn't find a bakery willing and able to do it," The Post reported on July 27.

The apparent refusal of multiple bakers to make a pro-Trump cake for a child has garnered national attention in recent days, with the Daily Wire, Fox News, and the Independent Journal Review reporting on the controversy.

This is not the first time businesses have refused to provide customers with Trump-related products.

In February, a group of conservative women gained national attention when they lined up to cancel their accounts with Nordstroms after the retailer decided to stop carrying the Ivanka Trump clothing line to appease the far-left anti-Trump campaign #GrabYourWallet.

Similarly, following Trump's election, some fashion designers publicly refused to provide fashions for First Lady Melania Trump for her husband's inauguration or during his term in office.

"The task of dressing the First Lady for the presidential inauguration has long been considered an honor for fashion designers," reported Teen Vogue. "This year, with Melania Trump taking on the role, the same designers aren't jumping at the opportunity to dress her. In fact, at least eight — including Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, [Philip Lim Posen, Christian Siriano and Sophie Theallet] — have come out to say that if given the opportunity, they will not dress Melania."

Some groups, including Alliance Defending Freedom President Michael Farris, believe it's hypocritical that bakers are allowed to refuse to make pro-Trump cakes but not same-sex wedding cakes.

Farris contrasted the pro-Trump cake rejection to the case of Jack Phillips, a Colorado-based baker sued for refusing for religious reasons to make a same-sex wedding cake.

"Similarly here, cake shops declined Pickle's order for conscience reasons. Yet, no one on the Left is calling for legal action against the cake shops. And neither should anyone on the Right," stated Farris.

"... the Left vilifies Jack Phillips who refused to design a same-sex wedding cake. So, the question is: Do all cake designers have freedom of conscience, or only those who dislike Trump?"