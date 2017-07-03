'Ballers' Season 3 Air Date, Latest News: Trailer Features 'The Rock' Heading to Las Vegas

(Photo: Facebook/BallersHBO) A promotional photo of HBO's "Ballers."

HBO has recently released a full-length trailer for the upcoming third season of HBO's comedy-drama series "Ballers."

The show is set to return next month for another season, and this time, its lead actor, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is looking to bring an NFL team to Las Vegas.

In the series, Johnson portrays Spencer Strasmore, a retired National Football League (NFL) player who ended up becoming a financial manager and has made it his mission to ensure the safety and security of his clients once their football careers have come to an end. The first two seasons largely took place in Miami but since it is Strasmore's objective to dominate the world and live a life of money and glamour, his aspirations now take him to the West Coast for season 3.

Johnson shared the trailer on social media on Friday, June 30, and he hinted that the forthcoming season of the series will be raising the stakes much higher than they ever were before.

"Bring on Vegas. Then the world," Johnson captioned the trailer he shared on Instagram. "I'm not a gambler, but I am a risk taker and I'll always bet on two things/ my instinct and the hard work I put in with my own two hands."

"Mark your calendars and set your DVR's for JULY 23rd. @HBO's #1 highest rated half hour series @ballershbo returns to raise the bar. If you can believe you can do anything... you're right. #Ballers," he added.

The series is created by Stephen Levinson, who is known for his involvement in "Boardwalk Empire." Aside from Johnson, the cast of the show includes Rob Corddry, Omar Benson Miller, John David Washington, Troy Garity, Donovan Carter, London Brown, Jazmyn Simon, Dulé Hill, Arielle Kebbel, Andy Garcia and Richard Schiff.

The executive producers of the show are Johnson, Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Dany Garcia, Evan Reilly, Peter Berg, Julian Farino, Rob Weiss and Denis Biggs.

"Ballers" season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, July 23, at 10 p.m. EST on HBO.