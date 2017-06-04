'Ballers' Season 3 News, Air Date: Teaser Trailer Shows Spencer Expanding His Business, Stephen Curry Guest Starring

The show "Ballers" is returning in less than two months, and HBO just dropped the teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of the comedy drama.

The teaser trailer does not last very long--clocking in at only a little less than a minute. However, it does manage to ignite excitement in fans everywhere.

The clip opened with Spencer (Dwayne Johnson) and Joe (Rob Corddry) being informed that they have a phone call from Stephen Curry waiting. Spencer and Joe were naturally excited about this, since bagging Curry would be a huge deal. The trailer actually featured Curry in an airport, as he talked to Spencer on the phone. The episode in which he guest stars remains unknown.

Spencer then informed everyone that they are expanding, and they have their sights set on Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and even London. But could Spencer be biting off more than he can chew?

"You're blowing up your entire client list chasing global domination," Ricky (John David Washington) told Spencer.

The trailer also featured a lot of good fun, including parties, casino games and driving fast cars. It looked like there are going to be more women in Spencer's life as well. The teaser ended with Spencer expressing his desire to "bring a football team to Las Vegas."

"Ballers" has been doing very well for itself on HBO. The network gave the series its third season renewal just two weeks into its second season run last year.

"Dwayne Johnson, Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg and the rest of the Ballers team have once again delivered a winner for our viewers," HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said (via Deadline).

For the production of its upcoming third season, "Ballers" moved from Florida to California due to the change in the state's tax incentives program. It is worth noting that the series shot its first two seasons in the Sunshine State.

"Ballers" season 3 will premiere on July 23 on HBO.

Watch the tease trailer below: