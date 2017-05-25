Baltimore Orioles MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Orioles Still Interested in Pat Connaughton

Pat Connaughton's career in the National Basketball Association (NBA) is off to a rocky start. He barely played in his first season with the Portland Trail Blazers and things didn't get any better this past season. In 39 games, Connaughton averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds while playing 8.1 minutes per game.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)Oriole Park at Camden Yard, home to the Baltimore Orioles.

Right now, his future with the Blazers is uncertain. He still under contract, but according to Spotrac, the team doesn't have to pay his $1.4 million salary for next season if they waive him on or before July 15.

The future appears bleak. However, Connaughton has a backup plan. Before the Blazers drafted him in 2015, the Baltimore Orioles have already selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 Major League Baseball (MLB) draft. If he doesn't succeed in his career as a basketball player, he may turn to baseball instead.

"I'm not going to unrealistically chase a dream if it appears that dream is getting farther & farther away," Connaughton said, according to MLB Network Radio.

Well, Orioles are more than willing to take him in if he decides to change professions.

"The Orioles believe he has a good future in baseball," Orioles general manager Dan Duquette said, according to the Baltimore Sun.

"He's a terrific athlete, has a world of talent. A good competitor. So whenever he wants to apply his skills full time, I think he can come quick — to the major leagues — because he's such a gifted athlete," he continued.

Duquette also cited the success Jeff Samardzija as an example of how an athlete can succeed after changing sports. Samardzija happens to be the brother of Connaughton's agent, Sam, and he used to play in the National Football League (NFL) before he decided to try his luck in the MLB.

Connaughton may as well join the Orioles if the Blazers waive him this summer because his basketball career isn't going anywhere right now.