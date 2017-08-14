Baltimore Orioles MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Interested in Acquiring Miguel Gonzalez and Derek Holland

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Miguel Gonzalez of the Chicago White Sox pitches in a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 5, 2017.

It appears that the Baltimore Orioles are not quite ready to give up this season.

According to CBS Chicago's Bruce Levine, the Orioles are one of the teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Chicago White Sox starters Miguel Gonzalez and Derek Holland.

The Orioles were actually looking to add a starting pitcher before the nonwaiver trade deadline, but they failed to acquire one in time. Well, it's safe to say that they could have won more games this season if they didn't have a below average starting pitching staff.

As of this moment, it's not known if the White Sox have already placed Gonzalez and Holland on the revocable waivers, but FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman said the team wants to trade both players.

"Gonzalez and Holland are both set to hit free agency in November. The White Sox's hope is that there will be an urgency for contending clubs to fortify their pitching rotation, as they themselves remain in the mode of acquiring younger talent," Levine said in his report.

The Orioles may be 9.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the American League East, but they are still in the thick of the wild-card race and they are in a position to make a late playoff push.

The question is, can they increase their chances of making the postseason by adding Gonzalez and Holland? Both players have actually struggled this season.

In 18 starts this season, Gonzalez is 6–10 with a 4.85 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.49 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). The right-hander also has 16 home runs and 38 walks in 107.2 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, Holland is 6–12 and he has posted a 5.86 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP in 24 games (23 starts). The left-hander has 27 home runs and 61 walks in 120.1 innings pitched this season.