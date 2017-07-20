Baltimore Orioles Owner Gives Green Light to Trade Their Top Relievers and Outfielder Seth Smith

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Seth Smith with the Baltimore Orioles in 2017.

As of the moment, the Baltimore Orioles (45–49) are actually still in the running for a wild-card spot in the American League. The team is just 3.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the second wild-card spot, but they have decided that the right thing to do is to sell some of their top assets as the nonwaiver trade deadline draws near.

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal has reported that Orioles owner Peter Angelos has given general manager Dan Duquette the green light to trade the team's top relief pitchers Zach Britton, Brad Brach and Darren O'Day. Outfielder Seth Smith is available as well.

Rosenthal also revealed that the Orioles are not looking to trade outfielder Adam Jones, third baseman Manny Machado and relief pitcher Mychal Givens. Givens is reportedly drawing some trade interest, but they don't want to move him because he's under club control through the 2021 season.

The Washington Nationals were reportedly eyeing Britton, but they're probably not going to pursue him now after they landed Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. The Los Angeles Dodgers have also expressed interest in acquiring the left-handed pitcher, and Rosenthal said the Houston Astros are interested as well. Britton has a year of arbitration remaining before he hits the open market in 2019.

Brach's name has appeared in trade rumors as well in the past few weeks. He also has one year of arbitration remaining before he becomes a free agent.

Meanwhile, Smith is set to become a free agent after the season. He will be an intriguing option for contenders that are looking to add depth to their outfield.

Catcher Welington Castillo may also generate some interest in the trade market, per Rosenthal. Castillo signed a one-year, six-million dollar deal with the Orioles last December. He has a seven-million dollar player option for next season.