Baltimore Ravens NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Albert McClellan Out for Season After Tearing ACL in Practice

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Thibous) Albert McClellan with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.

The Baltimore Ravens just can't seem to catch a break this offseason.

The team has announced that reserve linebacker Albert McClellan tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a non-contact drill last week, and he is going to miss the entire 2017 season.

"He just planted his foot to change direction and it gave out. He'll be with us next year. It provides a great opportunity for a couple of these young linebackers who have played well on special teams," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, via the team's official website.

McClellan is one of the longest-tenured players on the roster. And while he's a valuable special teams member, the veteran linebacker has also served as a mentor to the team's young linebackers.

"A big special teams guy that has been helping me out with special teams and teaching me the ropes with everything. Just to see him out is heartbreaking. I hate to see that happen to anybody; I don't care who it is," rookie outside linebacker Tyus Bowser said, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Bowser and fellow rookies Bam Bradley, Donald Payne, Randy Allen and Boseko Lokombo should get the chance to fill in for McClellan.

McClellan will join a long list of Ravens players who are expected to miss the 2017 season due to injuries.

Linebacker Zachary Orr (spinal condition) and tight end Dennis Pitta (dislocated hip) are no longer with the team, but the Ravens will miss the services of last season's starting cornerback Tavon Young (torn ACL), running back Kenneth Dixon (torn meniscus), tight end Crockett Gillmore (medial collateral ligament tear), guard Nico Siragusa (posterior cruciate ligament, ACL and MCL tear), guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) and wide receiver Tim White (thumb).

Center John Urschel also surprised a lot of people by retiring before the start of training camp, while backup tight end Darren Waller was suspended for the season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.