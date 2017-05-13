Baltimore Ravens NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Mutual Interest Between Victor Cruz and the Ravens?

It took a while (over two months), but former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz is finally making some noise in the free agency market.

(Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)Victor Cruz smiles as U.S. President Barack Obama mentions him in his remarks at the 2015 White House Science Fair at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2015.

NFL.com's Kimberly Jones said Cruz is going to pay the Jacksonville Jaguars and his former coach Tom Coughlin a visit on May 23, and she also reported that he's heading to Chicago to visit the Bears on Monday as well.

However, the Jaguars and Bears aren't the only teams who are pursuing him. According to USA Today's Art Stapleton, the Baltimore Ravens are in the mix as well and he said Cruz has also expressed interest in joining the team. He added that both sides are "working out details for an upcoming potential visit."

"If I'm comparing Jacksonville and Baltimore, put winning aside, I definitely think football-wise, it's a better opportunity for Cruz to step in at slot wide receiver with the Ravens than in Jacksonville," Stapleton said, according to the Ravens' official website.

That's an interesting point of view.

The fact of the matter is that the Jaguars and Bears are loaded at the wide receiver position, so their interest in Cruz is a bit of a head-scratcher right now. Sure, the Bears released Eddie Royal a few days ago, but they still have a lot of wide receivers on their roster. The Jaguars also have depth with Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee and rookie Dede Westbrook.

On the other hand, he's a potential fit with the Ravens since they didn't even add a wide receiver during the draft. He may even become the team's number one receiver if he signs.

"What I like about Cruz is his versatility. He can play on the outside, but you can also put him in the slot. Joe Flacco always seems to work well with veteran receivers. If he is able to stay healthy he would be a great pairing with Breshad Perriman and Mike Wallace," Joe Schiller of Ebony Bird said.